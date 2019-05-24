The event will include wild mushrooms, a farmers market, artisan vendors, music courtesy of World’s Finest, mushroom and cooking workshops, herbal medicinal workshops, field guided tours, dancing and more.

The 15th annual McCloud Mushroom and Music Festival will be held over Memorial Day Weekend, May 25 and 26.

The event will include wild mushrooms, a farmers market, artisan vendors, music courtesy of World’s Finest, mushroom and cooking workshops, herbal medicinal workshops, field guided tours, dancing and more.

One of the highlights is the “Fete De La Forest,” mushroom feast featuring the taste of Spain during a one-table dinner on Main Street on Sunday, May 26, starting at 6 p.m.

The five course feast features Mt. Shasta’s wild mushrooms. Wine will be available for purchase and musical entertainment will be provided.

The menu features the following: empanada de setaas y manchego (piquillo pepper and porcini mush puree, crispy pork belly, cured yolk arugula); champinones rellenos de chorizo y queso (chorizo and manchego stuffed mushrooms with a black trumpet jam); colmenillas al ajillo (garlic and herb stuffed morels with roasted red pepper on toasted rustic olive bread); sopa do gazpacho con colmenillas (heirloom tomato soup with crispy mushroom chips and a candy cap mushroom-infused cream); jabali asado entero con salsa romesco de boletas, trufa negra y trompetas do la muerte (spit roasted whole pig with a king bolete romesco sauce. Patatas brafas with truffle salt and salsa brava, grelos-braised rapini with garlic) and tarta de santiago (flourless almond cake with almond cap mushrooms, candied chantrelles, wild elderberries and lemon sauce).

The meal will be prepared by Chef’s Lounge Team: Chef Todd Spanier of King of Mushrooms; Chef Neil Marquis of Oink& Oscar; Chef Rudy Duran of C’era Una Volta; Chef Chad Hyatt, author of “The Wild Mushroom Hunter’s Kitchen;” and Chef Lonnie Henson of McCloud Hotel.

The full menu can be viewed at the McCloud Chamber’s website https://bit.ly/2VbZNKS.

Tickets are $60 per person and can be purchased at the website above. Seating is limited to 100 people and tickets must be purchased in advance.

The McCloud Mushroom and Music Festival is sponsored by the McCloud Chamber of Commerce. For information, call (530) 859-2634 or visit mccloudchamber.com.