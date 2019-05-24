The McConnell Fund, managed for 18 years by the Community Foundation, considers grant requests up to $50,000 from eligible organizations in Shasta, Siskiyou, and Tehama counties and up to $30,000 from eligible organizations in Modoc and Trinity counties.

Shasta Regional Community Foundation recently announced grants awarded from The McConnell Fund to 34 organizations throughout five northern California counties. Nine of those organizations are in Siskiyou County – more than any other county.

The Siskiyou County organizations that received grants are:

• CASA of Siskiyou County

• Dunsmuir Community Resource Center/Siskiyou Community Resource Collaborative

• Happy Camp Community Action

• Madrone Senior Services

• Mt. Shasta Recreation & Parks District

• Siskiyou Child Care Council

• Tulelake Butte Valley Fair/10A District Agricultural Association

• City of Yreka

• Yreka Preservation Corporation

Happy Camp Community Action received the largest grant in Siskiyou County; it was awarded $41,300 to renovate the kids’ wing of the Happy Camp Community Center.

CASA was awarded $5,480 to purchase a new print/scan/fax system. Dunsmuir Community Resource Center/Siskiyou Community Resource Collaborative received $11,300 to construct additional raised beds, install an irrigation system, purchase garden tools, and provide educational materials/supplies for the Dunsmuir Community Garden.

Madrone Senior Services received $25,000 to replace a vehicle in order to accommodate home delivery of meals. Mt. Shasta Recreation & Parks District will use its $14,500 grant to purchase and install new heating units in its Lower Lodge and Dance Hall buildings.

Siskiyou Child Care Council received $30,000 to replace the roof of its child care center. Tulelake Butte Valley Fair/10A District Agricultural Association was awarded $7,000 to fund the roof repair and replacement for its restrooms and shower facility building.

The City of Yreka was granted $5,146 to refurbish the Yreka sign. The Yreka Preservation Corporation received $12,359 to replace the roof and gutters of its art studio space.

The nine Siskiyou County organizations received a combined $152,085 from the McConnell Fund.

The McConnell Fund, managed for 18 years by the Community Foundation, considers grant requests up to $50,000 from eligible organizations in Shasta, Siskiyou, and Tehama counties and up to $30,000 from eligible organizations in Modoc and Trinity counties. Through this long-standing relationship, over ten million dollars has been distributed to local nonprofits and public entities in the five-county region.