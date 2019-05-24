Bass and crappie slow to fair at Buena Vista

JIM MATTHEWS'S PICKS OF THE WEEK

1. The entire California aqueduct -- from Hesperia to Taft -- has continued to be very good for striped bass with a lot of catfish also showing. It moves to the top pick this week. The bite has stayed good even through the variable weather of the past couple of weeks. The best bite throughout has been on lug or blood worms drifted along the bottom, especially in areas where the flow is constricted or bends. But a lot of stripers are also showing on plastics like Flukes or Gitzits or white jigs. For updates on this bite, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824 for the Palmdale to Hesperia stretch and Bob's Bait Bucket at 661-833-8657 for the Taft region.

2. Lake Isabella's crappie bite has slowed dramatically over the past week, especially with the weather this week, but it is still one of the top bets for dedicated crappie anglers fishing from boats or float tubes in deeper water. The shoreline bite stinks. Not as many limits as the past few weeks, but still some good stringers are being reported and the number of quality fish over two pounds keeps this bite a top pick. Minnows and jigs with Crappie Nibbles and/or other scents are still the top baits, and the South Fork Arm of the lake is still the best area. For an update on this bite, check with Bob's Bait Bucket at 661-833-8657.

3. Catfish plants start this week at San Bernardino County Park Lakes, with each park getting 775 pounds of fish per week (on Thursdays usually). Unlike the trout, the catfish holdover all year and all of the lakes have a decent stockpile of fish the plants augment. The plants just seem to remind anglers about these lakes. Mojave Narrows Park Lake and Glen Helen Park Lake both should be good this weekend. For updates on the bite, you can call Mojave Narrows at 760-245-2226 or Glen Helen (in Devore) at 909-887-7540.

WESTERN SIERRA

LAKE ISABELLA: The crappie bite has tapered way off with the rain and rapidly rising water levels. There is still decent action in deeper water for tube and boat anglers, but the shoreline action is mostly gone. There are still some good quality slabs to two pounds or better showing and still some nice stringers, but it has been tougher this week. Average fish are three-quarter pound or so. The fish are still showing on crappie jigs in all colors, with white, yellow and black tops, and tipping the jig with Crappie Nibbles and garlic scent is always a good idea. Small minnows continue to be a good bet. The bite has been good in all the coves in the South Fork area, but fish have been caught all around the lake. The catfish bite has continued to improve with pretty fair action on cut baits and dip baits, especially in the French Gulch area. The largemouth bass have been fair to good on jerkbaits, cranks, and underspins even in the poor weather over the past week. The trout bite is fair for trollers, but also for bait anglers fishing MiceTails or PowerBait near the auxiliary dam. Not much pressure on the trout. Few carp anglers, too, but dedicated carpers are getting fish on flooded flats on sunny days. information: Bob's Bait 661-833-8657 or www.bobsbaitbucket.com, North Fork Marina at 760-376-1812, or Cope's Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.

KERN RIVER: The upper river flows have gone from a high of 5,400 cfs last Thursday to just over 2,600 cfs in Kernville on Wednesday this week as levels continue to jump up and down with unseasonable rainfall and snow. lower river flows have dropped back down a little, back down into the 2,500 cfs range. DFW trout are scheduled to be planted in sections 3 through 6 this week. High flows are making the trout fishing challenging, but the bite is pretty fair on mice tails, spinners, crickets, or salmon eggs. Fly-fishing for wild fish has also been tough with the best action on small nymphs fished along the edges of heavier flow, especially in the upper reaches of the roadside water and up into the wild trout water past the Johnsondale bridge. The lower river bite has been fair, especially for smallmouth on nightcrawlers, small reaction baits, or plastic worms. The catfish action has been improving in the pools on clams and nightcrawlers. Information: Kern River Fly Shop 760-376-2040 or (www.kernriverflyfishing.com) or Gateway Market 760-376-2424.

AQUEDUCT NEAR TAFT: The striper bite remains very good on bloodworms or lug worms, minnows, or Fluke-like baits. While most of the fish are below keeper size, enough over are being caught to make it likely an anglers can go home with a limit. The catfish bite was slow to fair over the past week, but some showing on cut sardines, chicken liver, and Wussy Bait. The flows are up and anglers need to be prepared to use heavier weight to get down through the heavy current. Anglers are reminded the limit on stripers is two fish greater than 18 inches, while the largemouth limit is five fish. Information: Bob's Bait 661-833-8657 or www.bobsbaitbucket.com or Cope's Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.

MILL CREEK PARK AND CANAL: Weather has hampered the bite much of the past week, but there is fair bass action on plastics and reaction baits, while the carp bite slowed down. Only a few on Wussy Bait and Powder Bait.

RIVER WALK PARK LAKE: The carp bite slowed down with the poor weather this week, but the bass and bluegill bites remains fair. The bass have been best on plastics and Senko-type baits, and the bluegill best on wax worms or red worms. Information Bob's Bait 661-833-8657.

HART PARK LAKE: The carp, bass, and bluegill bites all slowed down over the past week thanks to the weather, but on warmer days, the bass are showing on plastics, jigs, and reaction baits, while the usual array of dough baits is working for the carp. Bluegill are best on wax and meal worms or red worms. A little sun would really help the 'gills and carp.

TRUXTUN LAKE: Fair to good bass bite, but the building carp and bluegill bite slowed with the cooler weather. The bass remain shallow and best on plastics or swimbaits. The carp are best on Wussy Bait, Powder Bait, or a variety of homemade dough baits. The bluegill are showing on wax worms, red worms, and meal worms.

MING LAKE: The bass bite remains fair, but the carp and bluegill have slowed way down. The bass are best on dark plastics, but some are also showing on small swimbaits, cranks, buzz baits, or live minnows. Carp best on dough baits, while the few bluegill reported have come in on live bait, meal, wax, or red worms.

BRITE LAKE: The bite on small crappie has been pretty fair, but the trout have slowed down with only a few being reported this past week. It was snowing here Wednesday. Crappie have been best on small jigs tipped with Crappie Nibbles or bait. The few trout being caught are coming in on

PowerBait or MiceTails. Small bass are starting to show in better numbers, but bluegill are very slow.

BUENA VISTA LAKES: The bass and crappie bites have been slow to fair since the lake reopened last Thursday. The bass have been best on plastics, spinnerbaits, and jerk baits, while the crappie are best on small minnows or jigs with Crappie Nibbles. The carp bite slowed way down with only a few on dough baits, with Wussy Bait and Powder Bait the two best bets. The bluegill action has been slow on wax worms or meal worms. Fishing information: Bob's Bait 661-833-8657 or www.bobsbaitbucket.com or Cope's Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.

WOOLLOMES LAKE: No reports.

SUCCESS LAKE: The weather change and rising water levels (now 90-plus percent full) really slowed the crappie and largemouth action. A few crappie continue to show in deeper water on small jigs tipped with Crappie Nibbles or small minnows. The bass bite is best on drop-shot plastics and reaction baits. The bluegill slowed way down with a few on crickets, wax worms, or meal worms. Cafish are fair on cut baits. Information: Sequoia Fishing Company at 559-539-5626, www.sequoiafishingcompany.com or Cope's Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.

KAWEAH LAKE: Lake levels continue to rise rapidly with the lake in the mid-80 percent full and continuing to come up. Between the rising water levels and the weather, the bite slowed this week. Still a fair bass bite with the fish exploring the new shallows on warm days and off deeper rainy or cloudy days. The bluegill and crappie bites also slowed. Information: Sierra Sporting Goods at 559-592-5212.

HIGH DESERT WATERS

VICTORVILLE REGION

HESPERIA LAKE: Three weeks of catfish planting with fishing going in Thursday this week. The action has been fair on 1-8 to 2-8 class fish with some bigger. The bite has been best on cut baits (especially mackerel, shrimp, and anchovies), the marshmallow-meal worm combo, and nightcrawlers. Adding additional scent is also a good idea. Lake information: 800-521-6332 or 760-244-5951.

JESS RANCH LAKES: The trout action has been slow with the cold and windy ' and sometimes rainy - weather. The few rainbows landed were caught on PowerBait, nightcrawlers, with a few on jigs and MiceTails, and most were around two pounds. Top spots have been the northern and eastern shores of lake 2 and the grassy point and western shore near the drain of lake 3. The largemouth bass have been a better option, with fair action on Senkos (or similar baits), plastics worms, or nightcrawlers from the northern and eastern shores of lake 2. The bluegill and the catfish slowed again, however. For more information call (760)240-1107 or go to www.jessranchlakesnews.com.

MOJAVE NARROWS: No report available. The park is closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Catfish plants start this Thursday, May 23. Information, call 760-245-2226.

HIGH DESERT WATERS

ANTELOPE VALLEY REGION

APOLLO PARK LAKE: The trout bite remains solid since the derby three weeks ago, thanks to heavy plants before that event. A few limits have been reported, and there continue to be trout in the four to eight-pound class reported. The bite is best on PowerBait in a variety of colors and flavors or Drew's plastic worms with Triple-X Fish Attractant, and most of the fish are from one to two pounds. The carp action remains fair on half-inch dough baits fished on treble hooks or hair rigs. The bluegill still a little with the cooler weather, but some are still being caught on meal worms or wax worms. For more information or updates on the plants, contact Apollo Park at 661-940-7701 or Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

JACKSON LAKE (NEAR WRIGHTWOOD): DFW trout plant was slated for this week, and the first plant of the season went in three weeks ago. Trout have been best on PowerBait and MiceTails. The cold weather slowed the budding bluegill bite. For updated information, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

LAKE PALMDALE: Everything is biting. Flipping a fly-lined nightcrawler off one of the docks can turn into a fight with a bluegill, a redear, a crappie, or a largemouth. Catfish are pretty good, in spite of the weather on cut baits doused with scent, and adding nightcrawlers or blood worms enhances the cut bait. Bluegill and redear are best on nightcrawler, crappie on small jigs, and bass on spinnerbaits, cranks, and plastics, in addition to nightcrawlers. The trout bite has continued good, especially in the area where the cool water is flowing into the lake with both Lightning trout and rainbows showing on black jigs. Call the Palmdale Fin & Feather Club for membership and fishing information at 661-947-2884 or go to website at www.palmdalefinandfeatherclub.com.

QUAIL LAKE: The largemouth bass bite has been wide open in spite of the weather this past week. Many anglers have reported 20 fish catch-and-release days, with the best bite on white spinnerbaits, brown plastics, and cranks. The bluegill bite is also good all around the lake near the tules on worms, meal worms, wax worms, or crickets. The catfish bite is fair on cut baits all around the lake, but most anglers are fishing the outlet. Not many stripers reported, but the bite has been fair along the north shore, especially at the inlet. For updated information, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

CALIFORNIA AQUEDUCT (Little Rock to Quail Lake stretch): This bite has been off the hook for the past week, even with the sour weather. There have been stripers to 15 pounds and catfish to 17 pounds reported. In fact, not a lot of small stripers have been reported. The bite has been best for both species on a chicken liver-lug worm combo or four-inch frozen shad bounced along the bottom. Hot spots contine to be road crossings (where the flow is constricted), siphons, and curves. The Munz Ranch Road stretch to the 130th bridge, and stretch from Anaverde to Elizabeth Lake Road are getting the most pressure, but fish are showing just about everywhere. Flows are brisk so weight is needed to get the baits down. For updated information, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

CENTRAL PARK LAKE (CALIFORNIA CITY): Good action on small bluegill and carp with a few catfish. The bass bite has been pretty good, too, but getting little pressure. The bluegill are best on nightcrawlers, wax worms, and meal worms. Cats showing on most cut baits with scent added, and the carp are best on dough baits of some kind. The bass are showing on plastics and nightcrawlers.

LITTLE ROCK RESERVOIR: Water level is still high and spilling at spillway, but no reports from walk-in anglers again this week. The lake is normally open to walk-in fishing, but the Palmdale Water District has an ongoing sediment removal project and access is restricted at times. For updated information, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

SAN BERNARDINO MOUNTAIN WATERS

SILVERWOOD: There continues to be a fair to good striper bite. The action has been good off the marina docks and for trollers working umbrella rigs with white or black and green swimbaits throughout the main body of the lake, but especially along the dam, in the main channel, and the Chemise area. Most are one to four pounds, but some bigger. Bait anglers off the docks are seeing action on garlic nightcrawlers, lug worms or scent-enhanced anchovies or sardines. There has continued to be an on and off crappie bite off the docks with most just under a pound, but some bigger. Crappie jigs with Nibbles have been the best bet. Bluegill have made up for the slowing crappie bite with good catches on small bluegill with some up to 1/4-pound or better. Catfish are slow to fair on anchovies and sardines. The largemouth are fair on plastics and reaction baits. Most three pounds or under, but Andrew Lucateros, Riverside, caught an 11.26-pounder on a trout-like swimbait, his personal best. The bluegill slowed with the cold weather this week, but a few a re still showing around the marina. The trout continue to show in slow to fair numbers on PowerBait and Mice Tails in both Miller and Cleghorn. The lake was planted two weeks ago and trout are slated to go into Miller Canyon Creek (just above the lake) this week. Anglers should be aware of health advisories for the consumption of fish from this lake because of high PCB and mercury levels in the fish flesh and skin. Here's the direct link to a PDF brochure explaining consumption recommendations: http://www.oehha.ca.gov/fish/so_cal/pdf_zip/081013KioskadvySilverwood.pdf. Dock fishing is allowed for $3 for adults, $2 for kids and seniors. Private boats must be inspected for zebra and quagga mussels. Boats with wet lower units will be turned away. Boats inspected and tagged at Diamond Valley and Perris will be allowed at Silverwood. The park is open seven days a week. Information: marina 760-389-2299, state park 760-389-2281, Silverwood Country store 760-389-2423.

BIG BEAR LAKE: Weather, including snow, have really knocked down the fishing pressure here, but the trout and bass bites have been pretty decent when anglers are getting out. The trout are best at the dam and any areas where water is entering the lake or there are gravelly shorelines. Top action has been on Power Baits in bright colors with garlic scent or nightcrawlers fished on a Carolina-rig with a two to three-foot leader. Rapalas, Kastmasters, Thomas Bouyants, Jake's lures all work well in the smallest sizes for the trollers. A reminder: the small streams themselves are closed to fishing from March 1 through the Friday before Memorial Day to protect the spawning trout. The crappie and bass bites were really starting to surge with the warming weather, but that has been slowed a little this week. Bass to four pounds reported on small plastics and reaction baits fished around rocky structure. The carp bowfishing slowed with the cold as the fish backed out of the shallows. A few warm days will bring them back up in big numbers. All the lakes' public and private launch ramps are open. For information on fishing, call Big Bear Sporting Goods at 909-866-3222 or visit the store's Facebook page.

GREGORY LAKE: This past Saturday's Trout Derby was won by Robert Balos with a 27-inch rainbow. The catch earned him $1,000. The trout action had been up and down thanks to the weather, but the bite is fair on small jigs, trout plastics, and PowerBait. The fish are cruising the shorelines. The boat house is still closed due to storm damage this winter, but work is ongoing to get it open soon. Lake and fishing information at 909-338-2233 or on the website at lakegregoryrecreation.com/fish. Fishing updates are posted infrequently on the park's Facebook page or website.

GREEN VALLEY LAKE: First DFW trout plant of the season went in three weeks ago, and trout are slated to go in this week by both the DFW and private hatcheries. The lake's facilities are set to open for this weekend, Memorial Day. The website is www.gvlfishing.com and the Facebook page is Green Valley Lake Fishing.

INTERSTATE 5 LAKES

CASTAIC: The action, while hampered by rain and wind this week, remains fair to good overall. The bite for stripers has remained pretty good on cut baits and lug or blood worms, and more catfish are starting to be caught in this bite. The stripers are mostly in 50 to 60 feet of water and showing for both shore anglers or boat anglers. Also some stripers showing for trollers. The largemouth and smallmouth bass also continued to be fair to good. The bite is best on plastics worms, nightcrawlers, Senko-like baits, or just about any reaction bait. The fish are mostly in six to 18 feet of water. Most of the bass are from 1-8 to three pounds. Trout were planted three weeks ago, and fish are still being reported around the marina and in the back of Elizabeth Canyon or the back of the Fish Arm (where water is flowing in) on Kastmasters or small trout jigs. The crappie are improving with more and more being reported on small jigs. Bluegill stalled after really surging last week. Still fair action around flooded brush and rocky structure. For information call the marina at 661-775-6232 (www.CastaicLake.com) or Tackle Express at 661-251-8700.

PYRAMID: Wind, cold, and rain over the past week, but the largemouth and smallmouth bass bites remain pretty good. The best bite has been on nightcrawlers, plastics, and jigs in the mouths of coves and around structure. Some fish are showing on reaction and jerk baits. The bluegill bite broke open in the past week with very good action as the fish stack up along the shoreline structure. Meal worm, wax worms, and crickets are all getting good number of small fish. Few over 1/4-pound. The striper bite has been good with both boat and shore anglers getting fish in the one to two pound range and some bigger. Lug worms, blood worms and nightcrawlers have been the best baits for both boat and shore anglers, but there was more surface action on the overcast, rainy days this week. Catfish are showing in this bait bite. Top spots for stripers continues to be the rip rap in front of the boat shop, the shoreline and points past the swim beach, and the canal by the entrance booth. Catfish have been best on the sandy banks and coves. Some trout have been landed in front of the boat shop and to the right side of the marina on PowerBait and inflated garlic nightcrawlers. Still few bluegill and crappie reports. There is a health warning about eating fish from Pyramid Lake (except the rainbow trout). More information at this link: http://www.oehha.ca.gov/fish/so_cal/pyramidlake2013.html. Information: Emigrant Landing entrance booth at 661-295-7155 or Tackle Express at 661-251-8700.

COLORADO RIVER

ARIZONA FISHING REPORTS: The Arizona Game and Fish Department compiles a weekly report for most waters in the state, including the Colorado Rivers. Anglers can read the report at this direct link: http://azgfd.net/artman/publish/FishingReport/.

FLOW INFORMATION: Reservoir elevation levels and flow releases for the entire lower Colorado River are available at this web site with information updated hourly: www.usbr.gov/lc/region/g4000/hourly/rivops.html.

EASTERN SIERRA

Top Eastern Sierra fishing report web sites are: www.KensSport.com (Bridgeport region), www.TheTroutFly.com (Mammoth Lakes region), and www.SierraDrifters.com (Bishop and Mammoth Lakes region).

TROUT PLANTS

For trout plants statewide, you can visit the DFW's stocking page at https://nrm.dfg.ca.gov/FishPlants/. In Kern and Tulare County, all of the upper river (sections 4, 5, and 6) were scheduled to get DFW fish this week. In Inyo County, Baker Creek, Big Pine Creek, all sections of Bishop Creek (the lower cree, Intake II, Middle and South Forks), Cottonwood creek, Georges Creek, Gooddale Creek, Independence Creek, Lone Pine Creek, Owens River (below Tinnemaha and the Bishop to Big Pine stretch), Pleasant Valley Reservoir, Shepherd Creek, Symmes Creek, Taboose Creek, Tinnemaha Creek, and Tuttle Creek were all on the list. In Kern County, sections 3 through five of the upper Kern River will be planted. In Tulare County, the Kern River in sections 5 and 6 along with the South Fork of the Tule River (Middle Fork Nos. 2 and 3) are to be planted. In Los Angeles County, Jackson Lake near Wrightwood is on the stocking list. And in San Bernardino County, Arrowbear Lake, Green Valley Lake, Gregory Lake, Jenks Lake, the middle and north forks of Lytle Creek, and Miller Canyon Creek (upstream of Lake Silverwood) are all scheduled to get DFW fish.

OCEAN FISHING REPORT

For the most comprehensive and up-to-date ocean fishing available, go to www.976-TUNA.com.

YOUR FISHING REPORTS

