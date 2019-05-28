Suspect Victor Alsept arrested after deputies stop suspicious vehicle

A man was arrested on numerous drug and stolen property charges by Kern County Sheriff's deputies checking out a suspicious vehicle.

Deputies from the Taft Substation were patrolling the area of Dustin Acres when they received information from a concerned citizen regarding a suspicious vehicle driving in the area, possibly casing residences.

According to a news release, deputies located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop in the 27000 block of Dustin Acres Road. During the traffic stop, deputies arrested the occupant of the vehicle, a man identified as Victor Alsept.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found a stolen handgun, ammunition, high capacity magazine, illegal drugs, illegal drug paraphernalia and indicia of drug sales.

Alsept, 35, was booked into jail and the vehicle was towed.

Deputies then served a search warrant on Alsept’s residence and located stolen property from a residential burglary that occurred one week ago in the Taft-Valley Acres area. Deputies also located a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine inside of the residence.

Deputies arrested Alsept for trespassing, possession/transportation of a controlled substance for sales, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a loaded handgun when not the legal owner, carrying a loaded handgun in public, felon in possession of a firearm, prohibited person in possession of ammunition, possession of high capacity magazines, possession of controlled substance while armed with a firearm, possession of controlled substances for sales, possession of burglary tools, and possession of stolen property.

Alsept is being held in the Kern County Jail and his bail is set at $157,400.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is requested to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.

Incident number: 2019-00082729.