Victim treated for wound. More than 200 juveniles were there, KCSO says

One man was treated for a non-life threatening stab wound after an incident at a large party involving juveniles at Buena Vista Golf Course, the Kern County Sheriff's office said.

Deputies and medical aid were dispatched to a report of a stabbing at the BV clubhouse just after midnight Saturday morning.

More than 200 juveniles were attending a party and most were fleeing when deputies arrived.

A crime scene was found, but there was no victim, and few witnesses, according to a reports.

Later, the victim, a 20-year-old man, was taken to an emergency room at a Bakersfield hospital, the KCSO said.