No campfires, barbecues or open fires, except in campgrounds. Other restrictions affect shooting, off-road vehicles and more

The Bureau of Land Management Bakersfield Field Office is issuing fire restrictions for BLM-managed public lands, due to potential wildland fire danger.

The BLM-managed public lands affected by these fire restrictions are in eastern Fresno, western Kern, Kings, Madera, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Tulare and Ventura counties. Fire restrictions will also affect BLM-managed recreational areas including the Carrizo Plain National Monument, Chimney Peak, Kennedy Meadows, Keysville, Lake Isabella, San Joaquin River Gorge and Three Rivers.

In the last decade, it is estimated that nearly 90 percent of wildland fires impacting BLM-managed public lands in California are human caused. Individuals who spark wildfires, intentionally or unintentionally, may be held responsible for fire suppression and repair costs. The public is advised to be extremely careful when recreating outdoors, carry a shovel and water at all times, and check weather forecasts and fire danger ratings before leaving home. The following restrictions will remain in place until fire dangers subside:

•No tools powered by internal combustion engines off established roads or trails (such as chainsaws or lawn mowers).

•No motorized vehicles off established roads or trails.

•No shooting using incendiary, tracer, steel core or armor piercing ammunition. No steel targets allowed – hot bullet fragments, exploding targets and metal from recreational shooting can spark a wildfire. Hunters are allowed to use steel ammunition.

•No smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, or at a developed recreation site, or other designated areas.

•No fireworks, including “safe and sane” fireworks.

•No welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame.

•No use of explosives.

•No campfires, barbecues or open fires, except in a developed campground. Portable stoves with gas, jelled petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel are authorized with a valid California campfire permit available free at all BLM, Forest Service and Cal Fire offices or at www.preventwildfireca.org/Permits.

The BLM is committed to keeping public landscapes healthy and productive by implementing a multi-year, phased approach to reduce the risk of wildland fire and promote forest health. This spring, BLM wildland firefighters conducted pile burning of hazardous brush and tree limbs formed when crews created defensible space and fuel breaks to protect the Keyes Mine and Walker Cabin in Keysville and along Smalley Road leading to the San Joaquin River Gorge Recreation Area visitor center. To learn how you can do your part to prevent wildland fires visit www.readyforwildfire.org. A listing of fire restrictions throughout BLM California is available at https://go.usa.gov/xmUEG. For specific questions, please contact Ruth Ellison at 661-391-6000.