Victims suffered moderate and minor injuries

Two men were injured, one seriously, when two trucks collided on Highway 33 just east of Henry Road Wednesday morning.

The crash involved a Chevrolet Silverado and a Dodge 3500 truck with a utility bed.

The driver of the Dodge was out of the vesicle and walking around, but the other driver was more seriously injured and was taken out of his truck on a stretcher by firefighters and paramedics.

Both men were transported by ambulance.

The Dodge apparently caught fire after the crash but fire extinguishers put it out before firefighters arrived.

The crash was reported at 11:14 a.m.