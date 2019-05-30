Threats made on social media Wednesday night

A boy has been arrested and charged with threatening a school shooting in Buttonwillow.

On Wednesday at 11:08 p.m., the Kern County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a threat to Buttonwillow School on Highway 58.

The KCSO said deputies learned a student had threatened a shooting at school on social media.

Deputies went to the suspect’s house, and booked him into Juvenile Hall for criminal threats.

No firearms were located, and there are no other suspects involved, the KCSO said.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office will have a presence at the school today, and at graduation tonight.

Anyone with information can call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.