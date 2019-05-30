Winds push flames through grasslands near Highway 58

A wind-driven fire blackened 900 acres of grassland in the California Valley Wednesday evening.

The fire broke out about 5 p.m. and it took firefighters about five hours to halt the spread.

Full containment was expected by midday Thursday.

The blaze was first reported in the area of Belmont Trail and Costa Mesa Road on the south side of Highway 58 and north of the Carrizo Plain National Monument 7 p.m. it had spread across 700 acres of land and briefly threatened several outbuilding.

No structures were damaged, Cal Fire said.

The fire's spread was contained by about 10 p.m. with the help of air tankers that dropped fire retardant during daylight hours and 10 engines working on the ground.

Crews remained on scene overnight.