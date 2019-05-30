The media council brings in approximately $75,000 a year in revenue, which is mostly generated from paid memberships, Dingus told the board. SMC is also sponsored by Caltrans, COS and the county.

Citing the prioritizing of taxpayer dollars, the Board of Supervisors last Tuesday granted Siskiyou Media Council only $1,000 of their $15,000 request for funding.

The SMC offers media production and broadcast for Siskiyou County residents. It oversees local public access channels YCTV channel 4 and MCTV channel 15.

In addition to its television stations, SMC has been making an effort to expand its viewership through the use of its Facebook page and YouTube channel, said SMC board member Paris Petrick.

Petrick is the newest addition to the SMC team and boasts a resume that includes work with View Askew, the film studio of famed filmmaker Kevin Smith. “Public broadcasting is the voice of people,” Petrick told the supervisors during an explanation of what SMC offers the community.

SMC has been working on offering a film and broadcast course for College of the Siskiyous students. The organization was also recently involved with the college when it filmed the COS graduation and provided the footage to view online. As of the May 21 board meeting, over 6,000 people had viewed the video, said SMC Board President Richard Dingus. Being able to view the ceremony online made a big difference for parents and grandparents of students who couldn't attend the event, he said.

SMC provides footage of other local events and meetings on its YouTube channel as well, its representatives told the board. The media council also has the ability to provide livestreaming during natural disasters like wildfires, which could disseminate critical information to locals during emergencies.

Board Chair Brandon Criss told the SMC team that the funding the board could provide was significantly less than the $15,000 requested. District 3 Supervisor Michael Kobseff made a motion to provide $1,000 to SMC. Criss voted no, and District 4 Supervisor Nixon abstained. The other three supervisors voted in favor, allowing the motion to pass.

Nixon explained that she abstained from the vote because she planned to make a motion to fund SMC to the tune of $5,000, but the $1,000 motion passed before she was able to do so.