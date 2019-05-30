Pickup turned into path of oncoming truck, officers said

The California Highway Patrol has released more information about a traffic accident on Highway 33 north of Taft that injured two men.

The crash took place just after 11 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the CHP, Lyle Brown, 67, of Bakersfield was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on Highway 33 just south of Henry Road.

For unknown reasons, the CHP said, Brown allowed his vehicle to turn into the northbound lane where it collided head on with a 2000 Dodge Ram, driven by George Miller, 55, of Maricopa.

Both drivers were transported by ambulance to Kern Medical with minor to moderate injuries.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor and the cause is still under investigation.