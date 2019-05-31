“With her background in the classroom, deep roots in the local community, and overwhelmingly positive regard from fellow staff members, Silva will infuse BSE with the energy and promise our students deserve,” the district said. “She looks forward to continuing to build relationships with new and existing Badgers!”

The Big Springs Union Elementary School District announced on Friday the appointment of Sabrina Silva as the new Superintendent/Principal of Big Springs Elementary School. Silva will officially step into this position on July 1 “with actionable plans to continue forward momentum in this community she holds dear,” the district said in a press release.

Silva is a Siskiyou County native. She graduated from Mount Shasta High School and went on to attend Southern Oregon University. After graduating with not only her Bachelors of Science but also her English Language Learner endorsement, Silva returned to her roots and began her career at Big Springs Elementary in 2013. BSE has been her home ever since.

Serving students first as a classroom teacher, Silva deepened her connections to the BSE community by adding roles such as PBIS lead, MTSS lead, Technology Coordinator, and mentor teacher, the district said.

“When Tag Pimentel made his decision to retire, Silva was the clear choice to step up and quickly took on the duties of Assistant Principal while maintaining her positive presence in the classroom,” according to the press release.

Silva will be completing her Masters Degree in Administrative Leadership at CSU Chico in the Preliminary Administrative Services Credential - Intern program.

“I am humbled and blessed at the opportunity to serve as the Principal/Superintendent of Big Springs Elementary School,” Silva said. “I am so fortunate to be able to move into this position after already being established as a teacher. Once you walk on campus you can feel the positive energy and the love the staff has for the students. The building is always buzzing with student-focused energy and excitement. My core values align so well with the work Big Springs is already doing. I am proud to be a part of the Badger family and am very passionate about leading Big Springs in continued success.”

“With her background in the classroom, deep roots in the local community, and overwhelmingly positive regard from fellow staff members, Silva will infuse BSE with the energy and promise our students deserve,” the district said. “She looks forward to continuing to build relationships with new and existing Badgers!”