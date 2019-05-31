NWS says upper level low pressure system will give us a 40 percent chance on Friday

There's a chance of thunderstorms in the Taft area today and again Saturday.

The best chance is this afternoon, when there's a 40 percent chance of storms, mostly between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

A slight chance continues on into the night time hours.

The NWS said an upper level low pressure system is moving over Central California and brining an unsettled weather pattern with it.

While most of the storms are expected to remain over the higher terrain, there are indications from forecast models that the storms could move over the San Joaquin Valley.

Models are showing a trend toward widespread convection that could develop over the mountains and move over the valley before diminishing after 8 p.m..

A chance could linger even later, though.

The NWS said the upper low is not expected to provide enough lift to allow for the continuation of convection overnight but sometimes enough lift remains to keep thunderstorms going until possibly near midnight.

A similar pattern is expected for the weekend, although the chance of storms will be lower Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to remain arm through the weekend with highs in the 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

Temperatures will warm up next week with highs reaching the mid 90s Tuesday and Wednesday.







