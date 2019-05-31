Murray Middle School and James Monroe Middle School each held their eighth grade promotion ceremonies Thursday morning at the Kerr McGee Community Center. Family and friends packed the large space as the future Class of 2023 entered the banquet room.

James Monroe graduated around 150 students, while Murray graduated 220 students on to Burroughs High School.

During each ceremony, students were presented awards for their academic success, while eighth grade speakers acknowledged the challenge of starting middle school as well as transitioning into high school.

For Murray, it was a standout moment as principal Kirsti Smith noted that the Class of 2019 was the last middle school group to have started at the old Murray campus, located on Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake before it was relocated.

The bands for both schools performed the opening songs for each procession, along with interludes.