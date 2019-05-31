Sign up by calling (530) 926-2565 or by visiting 1234 Nixon Road, Mount Shasta.

Spring Hill Nursery and Gardens will host a gathering to explore the philosophy and work of farmer Masanobu Fukuoka on Saturday, June 8 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Fukuoka successfully ran a commercial citrus orchard for many years in Japan using no tillage, no chemicals, and very little weeding. He didn’t flood his rice fields as farmers in Asia have done for centuries. He didn’t prune his orchard trees and he didn’t make compost, yet his yields were equal to or greater his neighbor’s farms who used all the “benefits” of modern technology. His soil improved with each passing year. He created no pollution, used virtually no fossil fuel and increased the abundance and diversity of the plants and animals in his fields. He referred to his method as “natural farming,” according to a press release.

Larry Korn will discuss the techniques Fukuoka-sensei used and the underlying philosophy based on his two years of living and working at Fukuoka’s farm in the 1970s. He will also explain how natural farming can be applied in any area or any sized yard whether for commercial production or family sustainability.

Korn helped translate Fukuoka’s worldwide bestselling book, “The One-Straw Revolution.”

This is a free event with a donation station on site. Free coffee and tea will be available for those who bring their own vessel. Participants must also bring their own chair.

Sign up by calling (530) 926-2565 or by visiting 1234 Nixon Road, Mount Shasta.