Here’s another weekly potpourri of thoughts and observations about breaking news and Valley things both great and small . . .

—

I had the urge for some rigorous self-punishment last Wednesday evening so, in lieu of eating a bowl of cilantro or watching a “Hallmark” episode or standing in line at the DMV, I chose to effectively do all three. I attended the Ridgecrest City budget meeting. Indeed, the early stages of narcolepsy began kicking in even as I entered the council chambers. I was barely able to snag a seat before that mental dimness shrouded my mind and rhythmic breathing set in. The spreadsheet handouts were as thick as “War and Peace” (but drier!) and, along with the half-dozen other people in the audience who may have stopped-by because Jeopardy didn’t begin until 7 p.m, I allowed City Manager Ron Strand’s voice to drone into the fading background and my head sag onto my chest like a homeless vagrant escaping the surly bonds of Earth.

I think the words “business license fee” roused me from deep REM but when Councilman Martin began chanting “Who! Who! Who!” like a constipated owl I was startled into full wakefulness. Indeed, the council was discussing raising the business license fee and actually bemoaning the sad fact that the cost (and yearly renewal) of business licenses in Ridgecrest are shamefully lower than in other cities. I think Lindsey Stevens looked it up and averred that California City’s was MUCH higher than ours. Everybody nodded their heads sympathetically. Well, Shucks!

City Manager Strand said that he’s going fix that and link our business license fee structure to the CPI (Consumer Price Index) so it will inexorably rise over time along with the price of gasoline and food. Quod Erat Demonstratum! But even THAT wasn’t quite enough for the other council members. With the smell of fresh blood in the waters a weird cacophony arose led by councilman Martin to goose-up the subject fee in one fell swoop without having to wait on a glacially incremental CPI. Indeed, the remarkable enthusiasm to “sock it to” local businesses and potential businesses reached such a fever pitch that even Councilmen Mower and Hayman became animated.

Ron Strand, eager to keep things properly legal, counseled restraint, explaining that a CPI-boosted fee (however inane, unnecessary and unfair) is different than a hand grenade step function into the fiscal stratosphere because we can do the former without the electorate’s knowledge or permission but the latter can only happen with the pesky voters participation. No dummy, that Ron. I was awake enough by then to sense that if there WAS an agenda none of this was on it, nobody saw it coming, and it seemed to manifest itself magically (like it was rehearsed) right before our sleepy eyes. Well, I’m a local business owner, subject to this now kinetic fee structure, and since there was no call for public comment, I voted with my feet and quietly went home to watch James Holzhauer win still another game of Jeopardy.

I think that our city council must be suffering from a perverted case of Stockholm Syndrome. In my opinion, their allegiances have suffered a sad pole shift. They have completely forgotten why they signed up to serve us and have begun proudly serving only that rapacious City budget balance. Do you remember that scene in the movie “The Bridge on the River Kwai” when Alec Guinness suddenly realizes that he shouldn’t be protecting his precious bridge over the river? He realized at the final dramatic moment that instead of protecting the enemy’s bridge he should actually help DYNAMITE the darned thing. See, he became emotionally invested in the Dark Side.

Now, I suppose that kind of thing happens. It’s even become a popular literary theme. But now I’m waiting for one or two members of our city council to come to the (late) realization that their basic role is to FACILITATE existing businesses and PROMOTE new ones. Not overtly DISCOURAGE them! When a business is taxed, the buying public is taxed! Business license fees should thus be token small and perfunctory. Ideally, new businesses should be offered a NEGATIVE primary business license fee! Now THAT would be a manifestly encouraging move. Ridgecrest would become known virally as the city that put their budget decisions where their mouth is to attract new businesses.

—

That has been this week’s five minutes and this is Skip Gorman returning you all back to a quieter and gentler place.

---

The views expressed are those of the columnist and do not necessarily represent the official stance of the Daily Independent.