Seeing as I’ve previously encountered septic issues, I’d learned to become gentle where my plumbing is concerned. In fact, I’ll be the first to admit that I use my garbage disposal sparingly, avoid flushing anything foreign down the toilets and treat my septic system once a month with RID-X in attempt to keep the peace. Even so, from time to time, I come across a problem of septic proportions, the last one happening over a year ago when my septic tank backed up into my bathtub. Ironically, I couldn’t have blamed my son Sebastian for that incident considering he was living in Utah at the time. Thankfully, snaking the inlet pipe did the trick, removing the clog that was clogging up the works.

Having enjoyed being at peace with my plumbing since then, it came as a shock to me recently when my boyfriend Dwyer unexpectedly broached the subject of toilets by offering to replace mine. As it turned out and without plunging too deep into the details, he didn’t like having to tiptoe around my fragile plumbing. To be honest, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t upset with his unusual proposition considering I’d become quite attached to my personal throne in the past decade I’ve lived in my house. Fearing this could become a serious point of contention between us and seeing as we’d only had one notable disagreement up to that point since we began dating, I knew that I should tread lightly, listen closely to his concerns on the matter and then, dare I say it, give in to his request.

As far as our first disagreement went, it was during a shopping trip at Kohl’s together and while on the subject of khaki pants of all things. You see, at the time, in order for Dwyer to accompany me to my company Christmas party, he needed to buy a dress shirt as he currently didn’t own one. Not recalling if he needed to buy pants as well, I inquired and he responded that he had a pair of khakis. Amusingly, when I asked him what color they were, he looked at me as though I was from another planet as he simply replied “khaki.” Thinking that he might want to add another pair to his sparse wardrobe, I asked if he wanted to buy a black pair of khakis only to be met with that same look.

While standing in front of a khaki pants display in the middle of Kohl’s, we laid out our arguments. Dwyer’s was that khaki was a color and as far as he was concerned, khaki pants only came in that color. Although I could see his point, my own argument was backed up by my vast experience of clothes shopping which Dwyer simply didn’t have. Khakis, I respectfully argued, had evolved from being just a color to being a style of pants that now came in a variety of colors. Although there was a display of colorful khakis right in front of us that proved my point, we ended up agreeing to disagree.

After searching for toilets on the Home Depot website and cracking jokes at the $6,000 bidet we came across, we settled on two modest toilets. However, once we arrived at the store, they weren’t in stock. Scouring their available inventory, we came across an American Standard brand toilet that advertised could flush a bucket full of golf balls in a single flush, Dwyer was immediately impressed with this seemingly state of the art, crème de la crème, king of toilets but I couldn’t help become weary that he and Sebastian would want to tee off together, so to speak, and challenge the toilet’s flushing power. Eventually, once weariness subsided and I regained my sense of humor, I bought my Dwyer a gag gift which strangely, he wasn’t amused with at all, a Potty Putter toilet golf game.

“The toilets at a local police station have been stolen. Police say they have nothing to go on.” – Ronnie Barker

— Monica Lorenz-Dwyer a contributing columnist.

