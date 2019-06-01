To impeach or not to impeach.

This is the question that looms over the funny farm we call Washington, D.C. as some House of Representatives Democrats continue to call for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

In the meantime, older Democrats such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi continue to resist such calls.

Let us suppose the House votes to impeach the president. What happens then? The case goes to the Senate where the trial takes place, and the senators, regardless of party, decide whether or not to remove Trump from office.

Given the makeup of the Senate, the odds of removal are basically nil.

So other than jockeying for position in the 2020 election, what would the Democrats accomplish by impeaching Trump? I don’t think they would accomplish anything.

I understand the need to hold the president accountable, but at some point members of Congress need to do what they were elected to do – legislate and represent their constituents.

Well, one era will end, and another will begin when Ridgecrest Charter School officially closes its doors June 30 and reopens as Ridgecrest Elementary Academy of Language, Music and Science July 1.

I covered the charter school before there was a charter school. I remember the efforts to prepare the petition to go before the Sierra Sands Unified School District Board of Education.

I watched as the lead petitioners struggled to get the petition approved and finally get the doors open to admit students in 2001.

Many great things came out of RCS, and I had the opportunity to cover many great events at the school.

I also remember the struggles, especially the time when the school was on the brink of revocation by the California State Board of Education. RCS was able to turn itself around, and its academic performance index skyrocketed.

Now REALMS will replace Ridgecrest Charter School. Let’s pray for its success.

Where is the economic development guide for developers and others interested in investing in the city that was supposed to be launched on the city of Ridgecrest website?

From the news accounts that I have read about it, it seems it would be a good thing for the city.

If it is ever launched, how much will it be used?

With all the anti-growth people and others who oppose any kind of economic development in Ridgecrest, it will be interesting to see.

As Publisher John Watkins pointed out in the Publisher’s Pen column last week, good things happen when you say yes.

So as I see it, for the economic development guide to be useful, Ridgecrest has to say yes to something. Any ideas?

– John Ciani is a contributing columnist.

•••

The views expressed are those of the columnist and do not necessarily represent the official stance of the Daily Independent.