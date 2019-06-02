Heavy rain, 60 mile per hour winds and hail in Carrizo Plain

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for a storm just west of the Taft area. It is currently impacting the Carrizo Plain.



Here is the text of the warning:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... North central Santa Barbara County in southwestern California... Southeastern San Luis Obispo County in southwestern California... * Until 245 PM PDT. * At 2:20 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast of California Valley, and was nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. Heavy downpours may also cause roadway flooding. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Cuyama... Carrizo Plain... and Highway 166 between Twitchell Dam and the Cuyama Valley. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows.