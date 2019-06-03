Tools taken from doghouse north of Taft

The Kern County Sheriff's Rural Crimes Investigations Unit is asking for the public's help in solving a burglary north of Taft.

Detectives said that between 6 a.m. on May 20 and 10:15 a.m. on May 21, unknown suspects entered an oil lease located in the 4300 block of Midway Road and forced entry to a doghouse.

Several pipe wrenches, hammers and crescent wrenches were taken, according to detectives.

If anyone has any information about this investigation, contact Detective Corey Stacy at 661-392-6006 or StacyC@kernsheriff.org. Refer to case #2019-05000423.