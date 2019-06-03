Book lovers throughout Siskiyou County are already actively engaged in participating in several Little Free Library community book exchanges. Finding Little Free Libraries is the book-lovers’ equivalent to geocaching – a sort of treasure hunt for bibliophiles.

County libraries are fantastic places to check out books, but want one, say, in the middle of the night?

Visit a Little Free Library. Get a book, leave a book.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Little Free Library movement. And May 17 was the Little Free Library’s nonprofit birthday.

Typically, Little Free Library hosts are book lovers who want to share books with their neighbors and passersby.

One such rural “librarian” is Linda Moscovitch, who lives along the Klamath River. She and her husband, Bruce, had a “Book Box” built and installed at the road in front of their house.

Moscovitch said she enjoys trying to keep their Book Box stocked with books that match the literary interests of her neighbors. Patrons leave comments in a notebook inside the Book Box to let her know what kinds of books they enjoy reading, and to thank her for the free community book exchange she is providing in their neck of the woods.

Although the LittleFreeLibrary.org website claims that there now over 80,000 Little Free Libraries around the globe, that doesn’t even include the countless other, renegade little free libraries (like Dunsmuir’s “La Petite Bibliothèque” or the Moscovitch’s Book Box.

For readers who would like to check out Little Free Libraries in Siskiyou County, here is a list (which may not be complete. That’s part of the fun – finding a Little Free Library when you least expect it).

Dunsmuir

• Dunsmuir Rotary Club’s Little Free Library on downtown Dunsmuir Avenue, in front of the Chamber of Commerce.

• La Petite Bibliothèque on Dunsmuir Avenue, near the bus stop, just south of Branstetter Avenue.

Yreka

Little Free Library at 551 N. Main St.

Horse Creek

Bruce & Linda’s “Book Box” at 38936 Highway 96

Mount Shasta

• Little Free Library, Charter #7266, at 1520 Shasta Acres Road, hosted by Della Clark

• Spring Hill Nursery Lending Library at Spring Hill Nursery

Weed

Jim and Donna Mathwig’s Little Free Library, Charter #5486, at 503 Walnut St., near C.O.S., on the corner of Walnut and Phelps