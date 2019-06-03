The school has four valedictorians this year, including Chris Bachmann, Gavin Paisley, Zoe Malee and Vitality Tveritin, said principal Sati Shah. The four have grade point averages that are within .05 percent of one another and are well above the 4.0 mark.

Mount Shasta High School seniors who are preparing to graduate on Friday, June 7 were awarded scholarships and academic recognition at a ceremony held last Thursday at the gymnasium.

The school has four valedictorians this year, including Chris Bachmann, Gavin Paisley, Zoe Malee and Vitality Tveritin, said principal Sati Shah. The four have grade point averages that are within .05 percent of one another and are well above the 4.0 mark.

The salutatorian was introduced as Paul Hamann.

Scholarship and award recipients are as follows:

Scholarships

Carol Medrano Music by the Mountain: Ian Budesa, $500

College of the Siskiyous – Mazzei Family: Amber Anderson, $500

Gubetta-Luperini Scholarship:

• Chris Bachmann, $500

• Ian Budesa $2,500

• Anna Taylor, $500

Jantzer Scholarship:

Jett Snure, $500

Joe Blevins Memorial Heart Scholarship:

• Kole Riccomini, $500

Kiwanis Club Scholarship:

• Ian Budesa, $500

• Sarah Doyle

Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta Scholarship:

• Trent Merrill, $1,000

Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta Auxiliary Scholarship:

• Amber Anderson, $1,000

MSHS Boosters:

• Chanel Berg, $500

• Nolan Johnson, $500

Mount Shasta Rotary Scholarship:

• Chris Bachmann, $2,500

• Vitaliy Tveritin, $2,500

• Anna Taylor (alternate)

Mt. Shasta Youth Sports Scholarship:

• Kody Bauman, $1,000

Mt. Shasta Memorial Endowed Scholarship:

• Anna Taylor

Prudence Rose Kennedy Scholarship:

• Chris Bachmann, $1,000

• Anna Taylor, $500

Robert McGregor Scholarship:

• Nolan Johnson, $500

• Gage Kinkade, $500

Sally Garcia Scholarship:

• Anna Taylor, $500

Shasta-McCloud Management Unit Scholarship:

• Chris Bachmann, $500

Upward Bound COS:

• Danny Bedzcyk, $500

• John Latos, $500

UC Davis Baseball Scholarship:

• Kaden Riccomini

Western Washington University - WUE:

• Zoe Malee, $12,500

University of Idaho - WUE

Kyle VanLaeken, $14,116

A-G Awards

A-G Awardees who satisfied University of California and California State University course requirements, making them eligible for almost any university:

• Aram Aguirre

• Orion Alley

• Chris Bachmann

• Zoe Becker

• Malachy Bryan

• Ian Budesa

• Sarah Doyle

• Paul Hamann

• Ialee Hering

• Tati Kennedy

• Greta Knight

• Linnea Lynch

• Zoe Malee

• Gavin Paisley

• Kole Riccomini

• Kaden Riccomini

• Dakota Schwenke

• Anna Taylor

CAASSP Gold

Students who scored “Standards Exceeded” on both the math and ELA California Smarter Balanced Assessments:

• Aram Aguirre

• Chris Bachmann

• Paul Hamann

• Gavin Paisley

• Kaden Riccomini

CAASPP Silver

Students who scored “Standards Exceeded” or “Standards Met” on both the math and ELA California Smarter Balanced Assessments:

• Orion Alley

• Amber Anderson

• Zoe Becker

• Cooper Beggs

• Ian Budesa

• Sarah Doyle

• Gage Kinkade

• Greta Knight

• Linnea Lynch

• Zoe Malee

• Clark Otrin

• Kole Riccomini

• Dakota Schwenke

• Jordan Snure

• Anna Taylor

• Vitaliy Tveritin

Golden State Seal Merit Diploma

• Aram Aguirre

• Amber Anderson

• Chris Bachman

• Cooper Beggs

• Malachy Bryan

• Sarah Doyle

• Paul Hamann

• Ialee Hering

• Greta Knight

• Zoe Malee

• Gavin Paisley

• Bella Powers

• Kaden Riccomini

• Anna Taylor

• Vitaliy Tveritin

Interact Club

• Chris Bachmann

• Chanel Berg

• Kayden Biagi

• Malachy Bryan

• Ian Budesa

• Lilly Hitchcock

• Greta Knight

• Gavin Paisley

• Clara Papleaux

• Anna Taylor

• Vitaliy Tveritin

Key Club Awards

• Chris Bachmann

• Cooper Beggs

• Ian Budesa

• Sarah Doyle

• Sienna Milligan

• Clark Otrin

• Anna Taylor

President’s Award

Students who earned the Golden State Seal Merit Diploma and had a GPA of 3.5 or above:

• Aran Aguirre

• Amber Anderson

• Chris Bachmann

• Cooper Beggs

• Malachy Bryan

• Sarah Doyle

• Paul Hamann

• Ialee Hering

• Greta Knight

• Zoe Malee

• Gavin Paisley

• Bella Powers

• Kaden Riccomini

• Anna Taylor

• Vitaliy Tveritin

State Seal of Bi-Literacy

• Zoe Becker - German

• Jack Borden - Spanish

• Ialee Hering - Spanish

• Greta Knight - Spanish

• Zoe Malee - Spanish

• Troy Mangubat - Tagalog

• Clara Papleaux - French

• Shlomi Seri - Hebrew

• Vitaliy Tveritin - Spanish

Upward Bound

• Chanel Berg

• Kaden Biagi

• Ian Budesa

• Amber Caldwell

• Tati Kennedy

• Troy Mangubat

• Derek Nova

• Isabella Powers

• Isabella Robertson

• Dakota Schwenke

• D’Angelo Stewart

• Aliya White