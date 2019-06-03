Ceremony starts at 8 p.m. in Martin Memorial Stadium

Taft Union High School will hold its 107th graduation ceremony in Martin Memorial Stadium at 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 5.

The ceremony will include a slide show of senior pictures projected on two giant screens for the audience.

Families and guests are instructed to leave noisemakers, air horns and balloons at home.

"Our goal is for every student to enjoy the moment when they receive their diploma and for everyone in the audience to clearly hear the student’s name as it is read.” Superintendent Blanca Cavazos explained, "We want this to be a dignified ceremony worthy of the work our seniors have dedicated to earning their high school diploma."

Graduating seniors must be in the cafeteria by 7:15 p.m. Main gates for guests will open at 7 p.m.