Temperatures to hit upper 90s by midweek

After a weekend of thunder, lightning and rain showers over the area, the weather is going to calm down and heat up.

In fact, it's going to be hot at midweek for graduation.

Taft got a few rain showers Saturday and Sunday, some rumbles of thunder and a spectacular lightning show Saturday night.

Maricopa got heavier rains on Sunday with .37 inches reported and some flooding on Highway 166 near Short Road.

Flash flood and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for the California Valley, Carrizo Plains and Cuyama Valley over the weekend.

The stormy weather is fading from the forecast, though, and hot weather is on the way in.

High temperatures in Taft hit 90 on Sunday and will warm to 96 on Tuesday, 98 on Wednesday and then start to cool a bit to 93 on Thursday and 83 on Friday.

Taft Union High School's 107 commencement is Wednesday night at 8 p.m. and the temperature is expected to be about 89 degrees when it starts.

Lincoln Junior High graduates its class of 2019 on Thursday and the temperature should be in the upper 80s, but a degree or two cooler than the night before.

A warming trend is expected as next week begins.