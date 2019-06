Mariana Laguna Huerta and Alyssa Robison will be graduation speakers

More than 200 Lincoln Junior High School students will graduate from grade school to high school Thursday evening.

The annual commencement ceremony starts at 7:30 p.m. in Martin Memorial Stadium.

The speakers will be Mariana Laguna Huerta and Alyssa Robison.

Sierra Powell and Emilee Kinnaird will be performing "A Whole New World" from Aladdin.

Principal Brandi Swearengin said 202 students will receive their diplomas.