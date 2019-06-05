Fire is 16 miles west of McKittrick, has blackened 400 acres, is 50 percent contained

A brush fire is burning in the California Valley Wednesday afternoon.

Cal Fire said the fire had burned 400 acres and was about 50 percent contained at 1:45 p.m.

The fire is burning near the site of a fire that burned 835 acres last week.

The new fire, called the Boulder Fire, broke out about 10:30 a.m. near Boulder Creek Road and Belmont Trail abut 16 miles west of McKittrick.

Four air tankers, a water-dropping helicopter and several engines are fighting the fire.

There was a report of a threat to a structure and a solar array but no reported damage.