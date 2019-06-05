Driver of compact killed in collision with truck just west of Stine Road

One person was killed Wednesday in a crash on Highway 119 in southwest Bakersfield.

Bakersfield Police Department spokesman Nathan McCauley said officers responded to the crash at 3:10 p.m. in the 500 block of Taft Highway just west of Stine road and found a head-on collision involving a large utility truck and a compact car.

The driver of the compact car suffered major injuries as a result of the collision and died at the scene, McCauley said.

The driver of the utility truck was not injured.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Macaulay said investigation revealed that the compact car veered into the opposing lane of traffic and struck the utility truck head on. At this time it is not believed that alcohol, drugs, or speed were factors in this collision. The identity of the deceased driver will be released at a later time by the Kern County Coroner’s office.

Highway 119 is closed between Stine road and Mountain Ridge Drive and the closure is expected to last several hours.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111