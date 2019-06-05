The Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority’s Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) and Policy Advisory Committee will meet on Thursday at Ridgecrest City Hall council chambers, 100 W. California Avenue.

The TAC will meet at 1 p.m. The committee will discuss modeling scenarios and results for the sustainable management of the IWV groundwater basin. In addition, they will also discuss an update in the data gap for wells in the basin.

The committee will also be provided an update on IWVGA's groundwater sustainability plan. The GSP is required to developed under the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act and submitted to the Department of Water Resources by the end of January 2020.

The PAC will meet at 6 p.m. to discuss and review updates on the draft GSP. The committee will also review progress on two basin management scenario models, and growth management policy considerations.

The models, which both committees are reviewing in their respective roles, are meant to provide options for how the IWVGA will achieve the goal of reducing pumping to a sustainable yield by 2040 or 2045. Some scenarios being developed range from a gradual drawdown of groundwater pumping over the first six years from 2023 to 2029, while another, labeled the 'nuclear option,' would call for immediate reduction in pumping, including the end of agricultural pumping.

The PAC's task to deal with growth management comes in part out of the May IWVGA board meeting. Board members, committee members and the public discussed how future growth and development in the Indian Wells Valley would be handled under the GSP.