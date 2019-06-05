Heat of the day, moisture leads to 20 percent chance

There is a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the Taft area through 11 p.m. tonight.

The National Weather Service said daytime heating and abundant moisture destabilized the atmosphere, allowing the storms to form

By late afternoon, clouds were building to the south and west.

There is a flash flood watch until 8 p.m. for the Cuyama Valley area.

Wednesday has been a hot, muggy day with a high of 100 degrees.

Some cooling is expected Thursday and Friday but more hot weather is in store for next week.