Everyone 18 and under can get free breakfast and lunch in TUHS cafeteria

Starting Monday, June 10 the Taft Union High School District will begin offering breakfast and lunch during their summer school program. absolutely free of charge to its students and local youth.

As part of the Seamless Summer option of the Summer Food Service program., TUHSD will offer wholesome and nutritious breakfast meals to its students from 6:55 a.m. to 7:25 a.m. daily (except for Fridays and July 4th), coinciding identically with the District’s 2019 summer school schedule and ending July 18th. Delicious lunch meals will be offered on the sa.m.e days, but from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. for students.

For youth aged 18 years and younger who are not enrolled in the TUHSD summer school program., the District is also offering identical meals at no charge. Breakfast for those folks will be served from 7:30 a.m. until 8 a.m.with lunch being provided from 11:15 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. from June 10th-28th and from 11:30 a.m. until noon from July 1st-18th. Those youth interested may access the program. and enter the premises through the TUHS Cafeteria’s southern doorways along San Emidio Street.

This program is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture through the California Department of Education as part of their various School Nutrition Program. offerings.

Dr. Blanca G. Cavazos, Superintendent for TUHSD, notes that “the District is excited and looking forward to fueling student educational performance during our summer session via the Seamless Summer program!”