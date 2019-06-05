Car and pickup collide at Highway 119 and Second Street.

Two people suffered non life threatening injuries when a small car and pickup collided at Highway 119 and Second Street early Wednesday.

The crash took place just after 5 a.m.

One woman was placed on a stretcher and taken by ground ambulance.

A few minutes later, after the ambulance and firefighters left the scene, a second woman involved in the crash asked for medical aid to return.

Taft Police are investigating.

Details of the crash were not immediately available.