Within Brian Dahle’s flyers he has stated he promotes the conservative within his politics. but he is willing to compromise with the California Democrats to accomplish his agenda.

Brian needs to learn, Democrats don’t compromise, they collaborate. which is defined within 1960s dictionaries to mean to co-operate within a treasonous manner. They will give Brian minor portions of what he is seeking and gain the majority of what they want. Their progressive agenda!

Whether true or not, I have read that Brian has compromised with California Democrats on issues like agreeing upon the removal of our dams. Also a vote that disagreed with the NRA.

Brian claims Pacific Power owns our dams, we have no say in what they do. I had a title search done upon the dams over 20 years ago, our dams are public property. They have no title! As our representative, Brian should demand that Pacific Power produce him a copy of a notarized title that describes the dams and facilities, not just surrounding property.

Such titles did not exist in the late 1990s if they exist now, it needs to be investigated. Born and raised within Siskiyou County, I want an elected official who will represent, we the people of Siskiyou County. Not compromise! When our representative smells something, he should speak immediately. Not just grin until his mouth is to full to talk. Brian’s picture in the 5-15 Siskiyou Daily News; what a grin. I want a representative that will not compromise, just say no! I will vote for Kevin Kiley.

Terry E. Brown

Yreka