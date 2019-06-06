Cable TV, internet affected too. Downed power line may be to blame

Power is out to nearly 500 people in Taft and the outage may be affecting cable television and internet service.

PG&E is reporting 480 customers are affected in a wide swath covering a large part of Taft Heights, South Taft and the downtown area.

The outage started at 1:54 p.m.

The are reports that cable TV and internet service is out as well.

No cause for the outage was listed, but the Kern County Fire Department responded to a downed power line and small fire in the 900 block of E Street at about the same time.

PG&E said it estimates power will be restored to most customers by 5:15 p.m.