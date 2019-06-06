Thursday

Jun 6, 2019 at 4:53 PM


His car veered into path of truck near Bakersfield

 The victim of a head-on collision on Highway 119 Wednesday was identified as a Bakersfield man.
The Kern County Sheriff-Coroner identified him as Joshua Daniel Russell, 26.

Bakersfield Police said Russell was eastbound on Highway 119 near Mountain Ridge Drive when his car veered into the path of a westbound utility truck.

Russell died at the scene.
The driver of the truck was not injured.

Highay 119 was closed for several hours after the 3 p.m. accident.