Since the opening of the Weed Community Center in January, it has hosted numerous scheduled community events, and this fall the Community Center will host extension classes for College of the Siskiyous that focus on personal health, well being and wellness. They are also planning a flea market for June 15, in which the community is invited to participate, said new manager Kim Greene.

Members of the community are welcome to sell legal items at their June 15 flea market. There are spaces for food vendors and general interest displays, activities, entertainment and demonstrations, which are highly encouraged as long as they are family friendly. Anyone interested in participating can contact the Weed Community Center at (530) 938-4685 for an application and for guidelines and information. An application for space must be filled out with the Community Center before the market.

To ensure that all kids are able to enjoy swimming this summer, the Weed Recreation and Parks District is gathering donations to keep its “Free Friday” program, which allows kids in the community under the age of 16 free entry on specific dates.

Greene said a $45 dollar “Just Keep Swimming” donation covers a variety of things, such as maintenance and repairs and entry fees to keep the Community Pool up and running.

Now that the Weed Parks and Recreation District is separate from Mount Shasta and Dunsmuir, any event involving the Community Pool will run through the Community Center’s managers and facilitators.

For more information about the Weed Community Resource Center, the City Pool, HealthQuest Physical Therapy and Fitness Center, class schedules, membership and events, feel free to call or visit the Community Center at 161 E. Lincoln Avenue in Weed.