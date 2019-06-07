Birch will be showing an array of artwork, but her exhibit will focus on her abstract acrylic paintings. The evening will include a demonstration of Birch’s painting techniques.

Marble Rim Gallery in Fort Jones is excited to host Kyndall Birch at its June First Friday Open House on June 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. Birch will be showing an array of artwork, but her exhibit will focus on her abstract acrylic paintings. The evening will include a demonstration of Birch’s painting techniques.

You have probably heard the phrase, “the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.” Kyndall Birch is the daughter of Suzie and Bill Birch of Etna. Suzie Birch is a watercolor artist, retired art teacher and longtime member of Marble Rim Gallery. Kyndall, who now resides in Bend, Ore., grew up in Etna and took art classes from her mother at Etna High School.

Birch enjoys experimenting when she paints; often, she pours and swipes acrylic paint onto canvas board and then ... lets things happen; there is an element of randomness in each unique piece she creates. The results are vibrant paintings filled with color, movement and lots of texture.

When asked why she paints, Birch said, “it is like meditation.”

The evening will also include music performed by Madeleine and Jim Ayres. First Fridays offer a special opportunity to talk with artists in a relaxed, social setting. The event is free to the public and refreshments will be provided.

Marble Rim Gallery is located at 11835 Main Street in Fort Jones, (530) 468-5442 or visit marblerimgallery.org for more information.