As many people in Ridgecrest are aware, the Department of the Interior on June 3 released a letter from last September stating that the DOI is going to take the proposed Timbisha Shoshone casino land into trust for the tribe. It is unclear why the letter is only now being released, but speculation is that the Timbisha Shoshone tribe's lawsuit against the DOI may have something to do with it. The casino topic is once again the talk of the town, Facebook and – on Wednesday night – the Ridgecrest City Council meeting. The casino was not on the regular meeting agenda, but that didn't stop the public from weighing in. Timbisha Shoshone Advisory Board member (and former chair) George Gholson, casino developer Nigel White and a string of casino supporters took advantage of the public comment portion of the council meeting to share their views on the latest news. Four casino opponents also spoke up, but at this meeting at least they were outweighed by casino supporters. Recurring issues raised by the casino supporters were that (in their collective opinion) the casino will bring “more good than bad” to the community, that it could help make up city budget shortfalls, and that the city should not risk a lawsuit by not following through on the project. Casino opponent Dave Matthews, meanwhile, expressed his opinion that the Timbisha tribe was affiliated with the mafia, drawing great condemnation from pro-casino speaker Stacy Jackson. The mood in council chambers was essentially civil, however, except for a couple of heated exchanges with hecklers. Most of the speakers on both sides were applauded after they spoke. Gholson: 'I can't convey that in words, what this means to us as a people.' Former Timbisha Shoshone Chairman George Gholson is no longer tribal chair, but he has been re-elected to the tribal council and as such is continuing to represent the tribe on this project. Gholson said the enormous positive significance of the DOI letter is difficult for tribal outsiders to grasp. “Without being in the tribal world, you don't understand how tremendous this is for our tribe to accomplish this,” he said. Gholson said the importance of the determination ranks up there with official recognition in 1982 and the Homeland Act of 2000 signed by President Bill Clinton. “This is number three. This is tremendous for our people,” he said. “I can't convey that in words what this means to us as a people. This means education, this means so much to us that it is borderline sacred for an accomplishment of this level,” he said. “I am really kind of speechless." Gholson maintained that while the casino may cause a few “bad” things like any change, the good would be greater. “We bring more good with the casino than bad.” He quoted Mr. Spock from Star Trek that the needs of the many can outweigh the needs of the few. He added that “There's some bad things happening now and you don't have a casino” and said the casino would bring a lot of community support – including with youth activities, a current hot-button issue. Gholson emphasized that the tribe wants to work positively with the city. “We are very enthusiastic about moving forward with this and we are enthusiastic about bringing good to the community,” he said. “I am hoping the city will work in good faith with us to work out any problems we have.” Casino developer Nigel White also spoke. White reiterated that the casino study he had performed estimates an expenditure of 73 million dollars, 361 total new direct jobs, and 522 direct and indirect jobs in Kern County. White said the project has made a commitment to “hire locally wherever possible.” He noted that these numbers are close to what he said when first introducing the project and claimed that he and the tribe have been consistent in their spoken aims. In what was a recurring theme of many of those speaking, White said the casino could help Ridgecrest with economic development. “Every time I come here there's budgetary problems, I think this casino could be good for your economy and bridge some of the gaps,” he said. Long-time casino supporter Scott Leahy was the only one to speak at any length about the specter of a potential lawsuit should the city fail to re-activate the land sale to the tribe. “I do hope that we won't have recalcitrant council members who are anti-gambling getting us into a court battle that is going to cost the city lots of money and that we will lose,” Leahy said. “I urge you guys to comply with the MSA. Bring this back, put it on the schedule and let's get the land sold.” Leahy said in his opinion the time was past for arguments on either side. “I have heard for the last time about the guy's dad who was giving all of his money to the prostitutes. It's like, that's enough of that stuff. We've got a contract. Let's follow it,” he said. “Just a friendly reminder that our council a few years ago voted and approved an MSA. That MSA is still in full effect and valid,” Scott Miller said. Jason Tharp, owner of American Custom Lifts, moved from San Diego three years ago and now employees seven employees locally and lives within city limits. “We want Ridgecrest to be a better city. To do this, the city council needs to work harder to attract and keep businesses. The easiest way you can do this is to approve the casino. The casino will bring jobs, entertainment and other businesses. “I have seen first hand how a casino can add value to a community. This casino is what we need to solve a lot of problems.” Tharp said that he previously worked in the hotel business and said in his opinion the casino will bring more weekend occupancies to the local hotels, meaning more hotel tax. “The city council needs to get behind this casino and other businesses that want to come to Ridgecrest,” he said. “I am not going to repeat what he just said, but he pretty much summed up what I was going to say,” Mary Ash said. Ash said, “The government should not legislate morality. The casino is a legal business, has every right to open doors here.” She also said that the casino could bring in economic development to help pay for much-needed services. Edward Czajka identified himself as an LDS Mormon who doesn't gamble, drink or smoke – although he visits Las Vegas. “I for one am in full support of having the casino here in Ridgecrest,” he said. He added that it sounds like a contradiction but he is confident the casino will bring other businesses and income to gown. “Am I going to participate in the gambling that is going to be associated with it? no. But I know there are other things I would participate in.” Czajka agreed with Ash that “you cannot legislate morality” and said that in his opinion when people speak up representing church organizations “they are trying to push an agenda. They are no longer a church organization. That's a lobbyist group.” He also questioned the philosophical consistency of people who oppose the casino, but allow bingo, online gambling, alcohol and so on in the city. "We are going to be going on this roller-coaster again. Think about what is in the best interest of the town." Neel: 'The very basis for law is moral values' One of the few casino opponents who spoke up at the meeting was Dave Matthews Dave Matthews noted the anniversary of D-Day Thursday, then added that at that time “the only gambling that was going on was run by the mafia. Now since then, the Mafia has worked its way into the government and into the Indian tribes and that's where we are today. “People talk about morals. There's only one set of morals: God's morals. The other set is the devil's morals. So you make up your mind which you are going to observe," Matthews said. “Quite frankly that was a reprehensible comment that was just made about the Mafia infiltrating the Timbisha Shoshone tribe. If I was in a court of law I would ask for that to be stricken from the record,” said Stacy Jackson who spoke immediately after Matthews. “I guess he's entitled to his comment, but that's really awful.” Jackson also gave her opinion that a casino would help the local economy. “Instead of the city of Ridgecrest trying to tax the citizens, increase the fees on the ball-field users, increase the fees on the business owners. I don't know how you can look this gift horse in the mouth,” she said. “Quite frankly, we can't because we cannot afford a lawsuit.” Raymond Kelso also spoke up. Kelso said his concern was with the economic projections contained in the tribal environmental impact report, which he implied were inaccurate. “This is not about religious things and racist [issues], it's about economics,” he said. Long-time casino opponent Mike Neel also spoke out. He questioned the assertion that it is not appropriate to legislate morality. “The very basis for law is moral values,” Neel said. “Don't let people throw you into some kind of disconnect on this issue.” Jeff Scott suggested the topic be put to a public vote. The Ridgecrest City Council was mum on the issue of the casino throughout most of the meeting, except for a brief apparent joking exchange at the very end of the meeting while discussing future agenda items. For more on developments with the land sale, see Saturday's Daily Independent.