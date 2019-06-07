Entry forms and build rules are online at www.sisqfair.com or in the fair office at 1712 Fairlane Road in Yreka. If you want to see the destruction, Les Schwab Destruction Derby presale tickets are on online now.

The destruction derby is always a smashing finale for the fair each year and the 2019 Les Schwab Destruction Derby presented by Yreka Motors has all the makings of another great ending to a memory making week in Yreka.

Promoter Jesse Williams of Susanville is returning for 2019 and has once again requested that the promoter fees for 2019 go into the purse for the event. The Siskiyou Golden Fair Board and staff have done just that – the winning driver in 2019 will take home $2000.00; second will be $1250.00, third will drive off with $800.00, fourth place will garner $250 and fifth collects $100.00.

“We are sticking with one class in 2019 and have put all the money in one pot,” stated CEO Cliff Munson, “We encourage anyone who has ever wanted to derby to build a derby car to get it done for the 2019 Siskiyou Golden Fair.”

At this time entry forms and build rules are online at www.sisqfair.com or in the fair office at 1712 Fairlane Road in Yreka. If you want to see the destruction, Les Schwab Destruction Derby presale tickets are on online now –enjoy a box seat for $16.00, a reserved grandstand seat for $14.00 or sit in the bleachers for $12.00 until opening day of the fair when ticket prices go up and enjoy the smashing conclusion to a great Siskiyou Golden Fair.