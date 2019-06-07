The Democratically controlled House of Representatives continues to debate over the impeachment of the president. The Democratic congress needs to convince Americans that the impeachment process should be initiated by a potential criminal act, not politics.

When Bill Clinton was impeached by a Republican Congress his approval rating was in the 60% range and was believed that Kenneth Star failed to reveal a level of “high crimes and misdemeanors” through his investigation and as a result Clinton was not convicted. The process was characterized as a political indictment, not criminal by many.

According to Robert Mueller, Trump did engage in obstruction efforts, considered criminal, related to the his personal business, relationship with Russian and derailing the FBI investigation. Democrats believe that Trump will take advantage of the impeachment process portraying him as a “victim” of the “angry Democrats.” Many historians argue that impeaching Donald Trump may not have the same results as Clinton, based on his consistently low approval ratings and high disapproval.

Impeachment should never be politically motivated but if congress fails to act on criminal acts it may be the beginning of the end of Democracy.

John B. Swanson

Hornbrook