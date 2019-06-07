These events, which take place on the second Friday of each month, are free and open to the public; however donations to support are always welcome.

There will never be enough time to obtain all the history that resides in the head of renowned local historian Richard Silva, so he has been invited back to the Siskiyou County Museum for another presentation. This time he will give a talk on Gold Discovery at Yreka Flats from actual accounts on Friday, June 14.

This is another installation of the lunchtime program Siskiyou Stories. The program begins promptly at 12:10 p.m. at 910 South Main Street in Yreka. Reservations are encouraged.

Following the program at 1:15 p.m. the Friends of the Siskiyou County Museum will hold their General Meeting

For details, call the museum at (530) 842-3836.