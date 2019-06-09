Superintendent and Principal Ray Kellar hosted the evening ceremony where nine of the 11 graduating seniors received numerous scholarships from local organizations.

The majority of Dunsmuir High School seniors were awarded with a total of $20,000 in scholarships at the 41st Annual Tiger Awards and Senior Scholarship Night on May 20.

The South Siskiyou Lions Club awarded scholarships to Evan Freeman ($1,500), Kyle Jones ($1,250), Skyler Shoop ($1,000), Brandi Leach ($1,000), Clarisa Murillo $750), Kaitlyn Edwards ($500), Caleb Kenaston ($500) and Emily Thatcher ($500).

Rotary Scholarships were awarded to Skylar Shoop and Emily Thatcher.

College of the Siskiyous Upward Bound Scholarship was awarded to Kaitlyn Edwards.

The Mercy Medical Center Auxiliary Scholarship was awarded to Brandi Leach in the amount of $1,000.

The $1,000 Zach Swan Scholarship was awarded to Kaitlyn Edwards and Brandi Leach.

The Ron Dolf Scholarship was awarded to Kyle Jones and Kaitlyn Edwards in the amount of $500 each.

The Eagle Aeries Scholarship was awarded to Emily Thatcher.

Shasta Cascade Health Center awarded Brandi Leach with a $1,000 scholarship and the Dunsmuir Railroad Days Scholarship was also awarded to Brandi in the amount of $500.

The Squaw Valley Riding Club Scholarship of $300 was awarded to Kaitlyn Edwards.

The Dunsmuir Scholarship Fund awarded the following:

Clarisa Murillo was awarded the John and Charlotte Samuelson Scholarship.

Brandi Leach was awarded Reva Coon Scholarship.

Caleb Kenaston was awarded the Sharon Stromsness Scholarship in the amount of $1,000.

Madison Champe was awarded the Charles and Elizabeth Wendell Scholarship for $1,000.

Kaitlyn Edwards was awarded the Rose Ellis Scholarship for $1,000.

Kyle Jones was awarded the Ernie Wheeler Scholarship in the amount of $750.

Evan Freeman was awarded George Harrison Scholarship in the amount of $750.

COS Upward Bound Scholarship of $400 was awarded to Kaitlyn Edwards and

Dunsmuir Ladies Scholarships were awarded to Kyle Jones, Skyler Shoop, and Emily Thatcher.

The Students of the Month were: Myka Penacho-September 2018, Sydney Palmer-October 2018, Kyle Jones and Madison Champ-December 2018, Skyler Shoop-February 2019, Kaitlyn Edwards-March 2019, Hunter Birimisa and Grace Tompkins-May 2019.

The Full Year Perfect Attendance Award went to Tabetha Helen DiDomenico, Ashanti Rain Hodges, Myka Ann Penacho and Zakkary Vance Powell.

For the last semester, the Attendance Award went to Carlos Javier Flores, Andy Trevon McElhiney, Brandi Leila Leach and Noah Anders Snell.

The winner of the California Streaming Digital Photo Contest went to Clarisa Murillo. Her works along that of her classmates can be found on Google under California Streaming Digital Photo Contest Presentation.

The National Honor Society and California Scholarship Federation honored Madison Champe, Kaitlyn Edwards, Brandi Leach and Clarisa Murillo with purple and bold cords.

Simpson College Upward Bond honored Madison Champe, Evan Freeman, Kyle Jones, Caleb Kenaston, Brandi Leach, Clarisa Murillo and Emily Thatcher with red and black cords.

The following students won Dunsmuir High School Tigers Awards:

• In English, 9-10th Grade –Zakkary Powell.

• In Drama – Andrew O’Brien.

• In Technology – Clarisa Murillo.

• In Social Science – Clarisa Murillo.

• In Culinary Arts – Grace Tompkins.

• In Business Applications –Brandi Leach.

• In Science, 9-10th Grade –Sarah Davis.

• In Science, 11-12th Grade –Maia Wilson.

• In World Cultures/Arts/Music – Andy McElhiney.

• In English, 11-12 Grade –Skyler Shoop.

• In PE – Grace Tompkins.

• In Robotics – Isacc Day-Williams.

• In Math, 9-10th Grade –Hunter Birimisa.

• In Math, 11-12th Grade –Maia Wilson.

• In Trapnell Service Leadership – Clarisa Murillo

Athletes of the Year awards went to Kyle Jones and Brandi Leach.