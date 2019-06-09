Montague Junior Rodeo Queen Katie Zanni is 15 years old and attends Mount Shasta High School. She is the daughter of Chris and Jennifer Zanni. Katie enjoys riding and working with her horses.

Montague Junior Rodeo Queen Katie Zanni is 15 years old and attends Mount Shasta High School. She is the daughter of Chris and Jennifer Zanni. Katie enjoys riding and working with her horses. One of her favorite things to do for fun is to go out to Lake Siskiyou and meet up with her friends. Katie is looking forward to representing Montague Junior Rodeo for 2019.

First Princess Cali White is 15 years old and a sophomore at Yreka High School. She is involved in many local community service projects through 4-H and school, including classes which are responsible for the upkeep of Yreka Creek. In her free time, Cali enjoys being involved in many different horse activities. Cali is the daughter of Snow White and lives in Grenada.

Second Princess Molly Garcia is 16 years old and attends Mount Shasta High School. Molly enjoys being part of the Siskiyou County community as much as possible. She is a member of Interact, a Rotary-sponsored club in schools which focuses on developing leadership skills through community service projects. In her spare time Molly enjoys taking her horse on rides.