Sheriff says victim was using illegal fireworks

The Kern County Sheriff's bomb squad is investigating after a Bakersfield man was killed Friday night when illegal fireworks exploded.

According to the KCSO, 9:52pm, deputies responded to the 400 block of Ray Street in Bakersfield for a report of a person with critical injuries caused by a firework.

The victim, identified as 45-year-old David Michael Adams, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say Adams was "using illegal fireworks in an unsafe manner" which caused a detonation, resulting in the explosion and death.