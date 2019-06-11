High expected to hit 104 today, 101 on Wednesday

Taft is under an excessive heat warning for the second day in a row as temperatures are expected to soar above 100 degrees again.

Tuesday's expected high here is 104, the National Weather Service said, after a high of 100 degrees here on Monday.

The morning got down to 78 degrees for a few minutes just after 4 a.m. but temperatures warmed quickly after sunrise and it was already 90 degrees by 8 a.m.

Prolonged exposure to triple digit heat can pose a health risk to the elderly, persons with respiratory ailments and anyone who is not yet acclimated to hot weather, the NWS cautioned.

Local cooling centers are not scheduled to open. They only open when the high is predicted to hit 105 or higher.

Everyone is encouraged to limit outdoor activities if possible, stay hydrated with plenty of water or sports drinks, avoid alcohol and wear sunscreen.

Wednesday's high is expected to top 100 degrees, too.

There is a very slight cooling trend for the latter half of the week with afternoon highs dropping back into the 90s and overnight lows could dip into the upper 60s before dawn through the weekend.