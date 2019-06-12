Death ruled accidental by Coroner

The Bakersfield man killed in an explosion on June 7 was lighting aerial fireworks when he died, the Kern County Sheriff-Coroner reported.

David Michael Adams died at the scene on the 300 block of Ray Street in Oildale a few minutes after the incident was reported at 9:52 p.m.

The cause of death was a "penetrating aerial mortar wound" and the death was ruled accidental.

The Kern County Sheriff's bomb squad investigated the incident and said Adams was using illegal fireworks in an unsafe manner when the explosion occurred.





