County of Siskiyou has received $34,000 in wattsmart business incentives from Pacific Power for these projects. The energy-cost savings resulting from the projects reduce the county’s electric bill by more than $42,650 annually.

The County of Siskiyou was presented with a Pacific Power wattsmart Business Partner of the Year award on Tuesday, June 4, to recognize energy efficiency installed measures at county facilities. Pacific Power Regional Business Manager Monte Mendenhall attended the meeting to present the award.

He noted that since 2016, the County of Siskiyou has completed 11 energy-efficiency projects in partnership with Pacific Power. The county has been working through its buildings to upgrade to energy-saving LED lighting. Most of those upgrades have been from 4 lamp T8/T12 fluorescents to 2-lamp tubular LED replacements and de-lamping.

Some of the buildings benefitting from the upgrades include the Siskiyou County Library, the Siskiyou County Courthouse and Siskiyou County Road Department building.

In total, these projects yield nearly 285,500 kilowatt-hours a year of energy savings, enough to power approximately 27 typical homes in northern California for a year, Mendenhall said.

• Homes calculation based on:

862 kWh/month for the average California residential customer (2018 data).

862 x 12 months – 10,344 kwh/year

285,500/10,344 = # of homes

County of Siskiyou Administrator Terry Barber expressed, “As a small, rural, economically poor county, programs like this make it possible for us to modernize our facilities and stretch our scarce resources. We’re proud of our facilities team who used the program to improve lighting and employee safety at several facilities while lowering our overall utility operating costs for the County and taxpayers.”

Mendenhall stated, “We are excited to recognize County of Siskiyou as the wattsmart Business Partner of the Year for their leadership and commitment to realizing significant energy cost-savings. Pacific Power is always looking for ways to work with our business customers, big and small, to help power their bottom line while looking at the bigger picture. Programs like wattsmart give us an avenue to have a direct impact on business customers’ out-of-pocket energy costs while also doing something good for the environment through efficiency upgrades.”

Pacific Power’s wattsmart Business is available to commercial, industrial and agricultural customers in California for technical expertise and cash incentives to improve energy efficiency. For details on how to participate in energy-saving programs, visit bewattsmart.com.