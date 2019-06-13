Climate change as advanced by the U.N. and the world’s socialists is nothing more than a means to an end. They are using the narrative to bring about the destruction of Capitalism. Not just in the U.S., but everywhere in the world where it is used. Don’t get me wrong, we do have climate change at 4 times a year. We know them a spring, summer, fall and winter, and they have been cycling for millions of years. For the 20th century, average temp has increased about ½ of one degree Celsius. Most of that was after WWII and stopped in the late 1990s and nobody knows why.

There are 32 computer models being used to predict global warming. 31 of them are using inaccurate numbers to predict warming trends for the future. The result is we are no where as hot as they predicted 20 or 30 years ago because they have been fudging the numbers for that long. All these models are government controlled and if the scientists want to keep getting grants and/or funding, they must promote the lie or lose their job. Model 32 is the closest to being correct because it does not fudge the numbers in order to get accurate results. The 31 others grossly overestimate the rise in global temperature by a large margin. Like I said at the beginning, the is all about destroying the Capitalist economic system which is responsible for the standard of living we enjoy today in the free world.

I urge all of you to become informed. Research this topic but look at both sides. Not just one. Youtube is full of videos on this issue which include both sides of the debate. Don’t be lemmings…

www.youtube.com/watch?v=fA5sGtj7QKQ&t=44s

A good start.

James Lowder

Dunsmuir