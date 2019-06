Man may be connected to several thefts in Maricopa area

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a theft suspect on the Westside.

The subject is wanted for questioning regarding multiple thefts in the Maricopa area.

If anyone has information on the identify or whereabouts of the subject, call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.