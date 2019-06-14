Judy Bushy lives along the wild and scenic Klamath River in the town of Happy Camp. Contact her at (530) 493-5248 or 530-493-2900; email her at klamathneighbors@yahoo.com; or PO Box 375, Happy Camp, CA 96039-0375.

“Wow, the whole town’s here!”

There was hardly a spare seat at Happy Camp High school Friday! As graduation time approached grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, parents, brothers, sisters and friends all showed up to celebrate graduation.

The chairs filled up and the bleachers were packed as well for the largest class in recent memory at Happy Camp High. The culmination of these students’ 13 years of schooling thus far, preparing them for going on in many directions.

The Dr. Seuss quote in the program was “Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory.” Memories were celebrated throughout the ceremony but especially in the slides of each of the student’s photos.

Earlier in the day Happy Camp Elementary School students lined up all around the building as the graduates, dressed in their caps and gowns, showed little brothers and sisters, cousins and neighbors the goal that all their education aims toward: graduation!

The speakers at the graduation, of course, emphasized that this was not the end, but a new beginning. Following the processional of “Pomp and Circumstance” to which the graduates entered, Principal Casey Chambers welcomed the gathered well wishers. The emcees were Allison Head and Jordan McCartney and all stood for the National Anthem.

The first speaker was salutatorian Chelsea King. Chelsea, who brought her horse to school for senior project night, wants to study Equestrian Studies at Feather River College.

The next speaker who came, Royale Pinassi, was Valedictorian. Royale Pinassi plans to study Microbial Biology at the University of California, Berkeley.

Shop teacher Dave Timbrook was the speaker and shared “live” facts and memories of the students. Earlier in the day we learned that his daughter, having put aside studies and writing papers, will go to work now assigning studies and correcting papers! Congratulations LeeAnn!

Our own representative on the school board of the Siskiyou Union High School District, Kerri King, presented the student’s diplomas. There weren’t many there from out of town.

Tashawna Brink is heading to the College of the Siskiyous with a goal of being a marine biologist.

Tyler Cook, who worked closely with woodshop teacher Dave Timbrook has set his eyes on being a smoke jumper for the Forest Service.

Rudolf Galindo is heading to Humboldt State University to study to be an ecologist.

Adriana Garcia will also be going to Humboldt State University to study molecular biology.

Brad Lee Hahn is interested in construction with the California Transportation Department.

Allison Head plans to study nursing at the College of the Siskiyous.

Lance Hillman is planning to study business and return to be a wilderness guide after Feather River College.

Devin Jackson is interested in Recon/MARSOC Marine in the United States Marine Corps.

Megan Martin plans to concentrate on homemaking and mothering while she explores life.

Timbrook mentioned how Amber Martinie has the very best demeanor for her goal; to study to be a kindergarten teacher at College of the Siskiyous.

Jordan McCartney wants to be rescue diver with the U.S. Coast Guard.

Kaylee McIntyre plans to study nursing at the College of the Siskiyous.

Chaance Rasmussen will be a wildland firefighter with the U.S. Forest Service in Montana for the summer and plans to return to Happy Camp to build a log cabin. His dad can help him with construction and Timbrook already helped him make the door, so it is on the way.

Kira Rilea will be office staff for the Mendocino Community Health Clinic. Kira, along with Amber and Alexis Williams were responsible for working on the slide show of each of the students. There were baby photos, childhood activities, family photos and fishing and hunting photos, horses, and dogs, and many parts of the students lives.

Damian Valenzuela, whom Timbrook mentioned had been such a good cheerleader, wants to study at College of the Siskiyous in Childhood Education.

Tucker Welter plans to be a logger with Mark Crawford Logging.

Band of Flowers

Happy Camp got to enjoy a rock concert in the River Park Saturday afternoon. It was the Band of Flowers, which got its name from the beginning as Paul LeFleurs inspiration. Dickey and Jon were also in the band and played out some great tunes, including original composition by Jon. The music is loud and as they played on, brought many who heard and came down to explore what was happening at the Happy Camp River Park. Then sitting on the grass or seated in the pavilion the music rang out!