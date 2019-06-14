Dear Editor,

Leif's celebration of life held at the Ski Park epitomized the caring family nature of the Mt. Shasta community. No matter what our jobs, hobbies, passions, or skills we came together as brothers and sisters, young and old alike, to honor and celebrate Leif's life. Well done, all.

The caring nature we citizens carry in our hearts is reflected in so many ways within our community. It's just one facet of the diamond called Mt. Shasta, Where Heaven and Earth Meet. I am ever grateful to have the privilege of living here.

John Brennan

Hammond Ranch